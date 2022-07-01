College Station Police Arrest A Third Teenager For Burglarizing New Spec Homes

A third College Station teenager has been arrested on charges of breaking into spec homes in the Mission Ranch community.

18 year old Brendan Harrison was held Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $45,000 dollars.

Two others were arrested in May, 17 year old Seth Eckman and 18 year old William Brown, are out of jail after posting bonds of $35,000 dollars each.

College Station police arrest reports also accuse Harrison of being one of three men who caused more than $36,000 dollars of damage to a home in Mission Ranch that was almost completed.

Damage included a more than $8,000 dollar oven, a pair of sliding glass doors valued at more than $4,000 each, and almost $6,000 in damage to the floor of the garage.