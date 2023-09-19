College Station Police Arrest A Mother For The Second Time This Year On A Child Endangerment Charge

For the second time this year, the same College Station police officer arrests a woman on a child endangerment charge.

The CSPD arrest report says last Saturday (September 16) just before four in the morning, the officer responded to the report of a little girl near Southwest Parkway and Dartmouth.

The officer found the girl two blocks away and recognized the eight year old from an incident last April.

The officer then found the girl’s mother and her boyfriend about two miles away.

The mother, 46 year old Felisha Kelley, remained in jail as of September 19 in lieu of a $5,000 dollar bond.

The CSPD arrest report does not say who has custody of the child.

There is no online court record of a formal charge from Kelley’s arrest in April. Records do show she is awaiting a trial on an enhanced charge of driving with an invalid license.