College Station Police Arrest A Man Three Times In Six Weeks And Six Times In 15 Months

A College Station man is arrested by College Station police for the third time in six weeks and the sixth time in 15 months.

Last Friday (October 13), 26 year old Daquon Wheeler was picked up on a warrant from Bryan police and was also charged with identifying himself as his brother and threatening to kill the officer.

This follows Wheeler’s arrest September 20th for criminal trespassing and giving a false name, and his arrest September 3rd for disorderly conduct by displaying an offensive gesture and giving a false name.

Online court records show charges against Wheeler were dismissed following an April arrest for giving a false name.

Wheeler remains jailed as of October 18 in lieu of bonds on the new CSPD charges that total $20,000 thousand dollars.