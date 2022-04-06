College Station Police Arrest A Man For Using A Fake Mexican Voter Registration Card & Bryan Police Arrest A Man On Warrants Charging Aggravated Sexual Assault And Family Violence Assault

According to a College Station police arrest report, several bars in the Northgate district are refusing to accept Mexican voter registration cards as proof of a customer’s age. A CSPD officer also wrote that a majority of cards he has seen by young people trying to buy alcohol are fake. This information was associated with the arrest of an 18 year old over the weekend who tried to get into multiple Northgate bars before the officer found him and verified he had a fake card. Justin Pardo of Mission is out of jail after posting a $3,000 dollar bond on a charge of failing to identify himself.

Bryan police arrested a College Station man on warrants charging him with aggravated sexual assault and family violence assault that took place last August. Seven BPD officers were involved in last Friday’s apprehension at a west Bryan apartment. 29 year old Carlos Salazar-Hervert was also charged with failing to tell officers where he lives. As of Wednesday afternoon, Hervert remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $304,000 dollars. According to online records, Hervert is awaiting trials for misdemeanor theft in March of 2021 and misdemeanor criminal mischief in December 2020.