College Station Police Arrest A Houston Man For Taking Money But Not Building A Swimming Pool

College Station police arrest a Houston man on a charge of $16,992 dollars from a homeowner as a down payment to build a pool which never got built.

According to the CSPD arrest report, the only thing that 35 year old Mike Mojica did was spray paint in the area where the pool was going to be built and having the utility company come out and mark their utility lines.

The homeowner gave Mojica the check in March of last year.

The last time the homeowner said he heard from Mojica was last December.

Online court records show the homeowner filed a small claims lawsuit against Mojica in March, which is still pending.

After the homeowner went to CSPD in June of this year, a detective was unsuccessful in reaching Mojica.

The arrest report also stated that the detective discovered that Mojica did not apply for a permit.

Mojica, who was arrested on Monday, was released from jail the next day after posting a $5,000 dollar bond.