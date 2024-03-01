College Station Police Arrest A High School Student For Threatening To Kill Classmates Who Bullied Him

College Station police arrest a student at the I-L-T Aggieland High School on a charge of making a terroristic threat against classmates who bullied him.

CSPD’s arrest report says 18 year old James Fleeger posted on social media that he was going to kill classmates who were spreading rumors about him.

Fleeger told an officer according to the arrest report that he wanted “revenge on the injustice” regarding the rumors by putting those responsible “in the grave because they needed to pay for that”.

The post listed names, and the student told an officer that he had access to guns and knives.

The arrest report accuses Fleeger of planning to go to school to “violently hurt” classmates and place other people in fear of serious bodily injury.

Fleeger is out of jail after posting an $8,000 dollar bond.