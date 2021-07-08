College Station Police Arrest A Brenham Woman On A Charge Of Injuring Her Child

A Brenham woman was arrested by College Station police this week on a charge of injuring her child last month.

CSPD was contacted by the child’s grandparent, who took the child to an emergency room and was later transferred to an Austin hospital.

According to the CSPD arrest report, the child’s mother told an officer she hit the child multiple times in the face and head with a closed fist because the child would not stop crying.

20 year old Elizabeth Rosenbaum, who also told an officer she was willing to go to jail for what she did, is out of jail after posting a $20,000 dollar bond.

WTAW News has asked CSPD the age of the child and who has custody.