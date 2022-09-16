College Station Police Arrest A Brenham Man On Multiple Charges From A October 2021 Multiple Vehicle Crash

College Station police made an arrest this week from a drunk driving crash last October where three of five vehicles that were involved were destroyed by fire and four people were injured.

A Brenham man, 22 year old JB Wright, was booked and released from jail Thursday after posting bonds totaling $122,000 dollars on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon of four people and DWI.

According to the CSPD arrest report, Wright’s car was going more than 80 miles per hour with no signs of braking at the time of the crash at Texas and Harvey Mitchell.

Wright’s car, which ran a red light, struck the driver’s side of a truck that had a green light. Three more vehicles waiting for the red light were struck and caught fire.

The arrest report stated Wright’s blood alcohol level was over the legal limit at .092. At the hospital, Wright told a CSPD officer that he did not remember being in a crash. Wright denied consuming alcohol to the officer, but he told a nurse that he had multiple alcoholic beverages prior to the crash.

The arrest report does not state if Wright was treated for any injuries.

The driver of truck that Wright struck sustained multiple injuries that required surgery to his knee, his A-C-L, and his M-C-L. He was also treated for a lacerated spleen, a fractured pelvis, and broken ribs.

Another victim in another vehicle told medical providers according to the arrest report that she was having nightmares about the accident and “seeing all the blood at the scene”. She also said she had insomnia, anxiety, and chest pain.