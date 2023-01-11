College Station Police Announces The Arrest Of One Of Three Murder Suspects

College Station police announces the arrest of one of three suspects in the January 5 murder of Rashawn Jones.

CSPD social media posted Tuesday evening the arrest of 17 year old Censear Solomon.

The post acknowledged the assistance of Hempstead police.

An earlier CSPD post indicated Solomon’s last known addresses were Hempstead and Brenham.

And a CSPD news release stated that investigators are still building information on the two other suspects.

Update, January 10 2023 at 2 p.m.

College Station police announce that a murder warrant has been issued for one of three suspects in last week’s murder of Rashawn Jones.

CSPD reports 17 year old Censear Solomon, whose last known addresses were in Hempstead and Brenham, is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Solomon’s whereabouts or Jones’s murder is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

According to a CSPD news release, investigators are still building information on the two other suspects.

Original story, January 5, 2023:

College Station police identify three suspects in Tuesday’s murder of Rashawn Jones.

CSPD social media did not indicate if there is any relationship between the victim and the suspects, or what led to Jones being shot to death outside his apartment.

Photos were released of the three suspects, but their names were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD or Brazos County Crime Stoppers.