College Station police announces four arrests related to a home invasion crime in January.

CSPD social media states three were found by the U.S. Marshal’s office in Jacksonville, FL.

Clayton Rowley was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Nyah Davis and Dustin Noble were arrested for burglary of a habitation.

A fourth suspect, Emanuel Bravo, was previously arrested for armed robbery.