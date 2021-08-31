College Station Police Announce Grand Jury Findings Of Two Officer Involved Shootings

College Station police announce a Brazos County grand jury found no criminal conduct by three officers involved in two fatal shootings.

CSPD says all three officers have returned to regular duty after being placed on modified assignment.

Two officers were involved in gunfire on May 23rd at Eastmark apartments, and one officer was involved in a June 25th shooting at Bee Creek Park.

News release from College Station police:

“No criminal conduct” finding by Brazos County Grand Jury clears three officers to return to regular duty following two recent officer-involved shootings.

Details from the May 23rd officer-involved shooting at Eastmark Apartments and the June 25th officer-involved shooting at Bee Creek Park were presented today (August 30, 2021) to the Brazos County Grand Jury. Upon examining the evidence from these cases, the Grand Jury reached a finding of no criminal conduct for the officers involved.

As is standard procedure with any officer-involved shooting, CSPD has had two officers on modified assignment since May 23rd: Officer Justin Rodriguez, a recruit in field training; and Officer Genaro Trevino, a two-year veteran of the College Station Police Department. One officer has been on modified assignment since June 25th: Sergeant Andrew Murph, a 27-year veteran of the College Station Police Department. All three officers will now return to regular duty.