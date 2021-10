College Station police accuse two Brenham men of stealing tires and rims.

According to CSPD tweets, a patrol officer did a traffic stop around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning on Holleman west of Wellborn for a broken tail light.

Arrested on charges of unlawful use of a criminal instrument are 24 year old Christopher Traylor III and 25 year old Kevin Bledsoe Jr.

Traylor was also charged with no drivers license and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.