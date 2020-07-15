College Station Parks And Recreation Director Announces Retirement

The city of College Station’s parks and recreation director since 2011 is retiring.

College Station Parks & Recreation Director David Schmitz will retire July 31, bringing an end to a professional career spanning nearly 40 years.

Schmitz came to College Station in 2008 as assistant director and was selected in 2011 to lead the department. Prior to his tenure in College Station, Schmitz was the director of Bryan Parks & Recreation for nine years (1999-2008) and worked for McAllen’s department for 18 years (1981-99).

“Working for the City of College Station has been one of the highlights of my career, and I hope I’ve left the parks system better than I found it,” Schmitz said. “This community understands the value of parks and recreation — not only for quality of life and as an economic driver, but also because it’s the ‘why’ of a city: Why live, work, play or locate a business here versus another city.”

Schmitz will leave behind a nationally accredited department (FY20 budget: $11.5 million) that provides residents and visitors with 54 developed and seven undeveloped parks that span nearly 1,400 acres.

College Station Parks & Recreation also operates an amphitheater and festival site, two senior centers, a full-service recreation center, two pools, a public library, two cemeteries, a nature center, 35 miles of walking trails, a skate park, an all-abilities playground, and an inventory of flat fields and diamonds that routinely host state and national tournaments for a variety of sports.

Beginning Aug. 1, Deputy Director of Parks & Recreation Kelly Kelbly will serve as interim director while the city’s Human Resources Department leads the search to replace Schmitz.

“During the many years that my wife Debbie and I have lived in the Bryan-College Station community, we’ve come to love the people, the youthful energy, and the unique pleasure that’s part of living in Aggieland,” Schmitz said. “Having a hand in leading the Parks and Recreation Departments in both cities, I feel especially close to the community. We plan to continue calling this home and, of course, enjoying our five grandchildren.”