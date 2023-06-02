The College Station Noon Lions Club will continue a more than 60 year tradition of the club hosting a July 4th event with a morning parade and celebration at Wolf Pen Creek Park.

The club’s communications officer, Tracey Calanog, said the event was the result of discussing how to serve the community following the pandemic.

The club is recruiting parade entries in multiple categories.

The parade will line up at 8:30 a.m. and start at 9:00.

Following the parade, Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater & Festival Site will host children’s activities, live music, train rides, first responder and static displays, veterans groups, free vision screenings by certified Lions Club Vision Screeners, and free watermelon.

Click HERE to be directed to the College Station Noon Lions Club website for the July 4th parade application and more information.

Click below to hear a visit with Tracey Calanog and WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “College Station Noon Lions Club announces a Fourth Of July Parade and Celebration” on Spreaker.