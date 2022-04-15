Two employees at College Station middle school who are best friends received support from students and co-workers ahead of an upcoming kidney transplant surgery.

Cheers filled a CSMS hallway Thursday afternoon as the school’s attendance clerk, Jamie Alvarado, prepares to donate a kidney to administrative assistant Dawn Oden.

Alvarado kept the match a secret…until Oden accidentally found out from a member of her medical team.

Alvarado says what keeps her going as a donor it is the outcome.

Alvarado says she has no fear. And she is not nervous or anxious about donating because she says the outcome is going to be amazing.

Oden and Alvarado shared their faith, which they believed led them together first as co-workers and now as a kidney donor and recipient.

Oden’s surgery is Tuesday. She plans to return to work this July.

Click below for comments from Dawn Oden and Jaime Alvarado, visiting with local reporters April 14, 2022.

Listen to “College Station Middle School co-workers and best friends are donating and receiving a kidney” on Spreaker.