College Station Message Therapist Arrested On A Sexual Assault Charge

A woman’s first encounter with a new massage therapist ends when she is the victim of a sexual assault.

After the victim shared what happened to her with her husband, they contacted the business owner.

The business owner then went with the victim and her husband to College Station police.

The owner told officers that the therapist, who was sent home after being suspended following a complaint from another woman, was fired after the second complaint.

The owner said the therapist…who had a state license…was employed for about a month after operating a mobile massage service.

The therapist, 51 year old Roberto Bautista of Somerville, was arrested Tuesday on a sexual assault charge.

He is out of jail after posting a $75,000 dollar bond.