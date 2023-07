College Station Mayor Pro Tem Dennis Maloney visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, terminating the agreement with Viasat, neighborhood integrity projects, overnight 18-wheeler parking, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

