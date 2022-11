College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the need for a city recreation center, the future medical examiner’s office, challenges for the new council, future growth in College Station, his future in politics, and more during his exit interview on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Listen to “College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.