College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the city’s bond committee, events, the impact of high gas prices, QR codes, recycling, what citizens can and cannot bring up to the lectern at city council meetings, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

