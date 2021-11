College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about progress on the new water tower, Antonio’s Pizza leaving, new development in the Northgate District, scooters, the runoff council election, upcoming holiday events, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, November 10, 2021.

Listen to “College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.