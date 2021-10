College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the new pay-to-park system, the Northgate District, the future of electric scooters, his takeaways from the Texas Municipal League, the ROO, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Listen to “College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.