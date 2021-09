College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the controversial ten acre tract between the International Leadership of Texas school and the Doves Crossing neighborhood, the length of city council meetings, weekend events and visitors, National Night Out, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

