College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about asking voters to consider moving council elections to odd numbered years, the city budget, new funds and how they will be dispersed, the uniform development ordinance, an upcoming neighborhood seminar, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Listen to “College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.