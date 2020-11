College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the council’s support to allow residents to vote on increasing vehicle registration fees to fund the regional mobility authority, the Wellborn community, working with Texas A&M University, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

