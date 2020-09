College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about city revenue, opening the economy more, a ZOOM change that cancelled a recent city council meeting, definitions for “family” and “related”, conversations with state representatives, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

