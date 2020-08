College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Governor Abbott’s proposal to prevent Texas cities from defunding their police, Austin’s decision to defund their police department, reminding college students to practice social distancing guidelines, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

