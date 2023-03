College Station Mayor John Nichols visits with WTAW’s Chris Dusterhoff about the annual audit report, issues regarding the Northgate district, public private partnerships, the automatic aid relationship with Bryan, the sewer line project in south Bryan, middle housing zoning, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Listen to “College Station Mayor John Nichols on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.