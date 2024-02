College Station Mayor John Nichols visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the Amazon drone report and the future of the program, selling a piece of land on the east side of the highway, the former Macy’s store building, the recent council retreat, the city’s priority list, middle housing phase two, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Listen to “College Station Mayor John Nichols on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.