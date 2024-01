College Station Mayor John Nichols visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the upcoming council meeting, College Station Utilities, traffic and road changes, an Amazon drone update, interest in the former Macy’s store, upcoming facility project and issues, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

