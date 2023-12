College Station Mayor John Nichols visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the sewer trunk line agreement with Bryan, working with Texas A&M’s new president, student housing, the former Macy’s store building, holiday events, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

