College Station Mayor John Nichols visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about Amazon drone delivery service, a convention center study, the former Macy’s store building, Representative Kyle Kacal’s announcement that he is not running for re-election, this weekend’s Christmas parade, hotel occupancy tax, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Listen to “College Station Mayor John Nichols on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.