College Station Mayor John Nichols on WTAW

College Station Mayor John Nichols visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about a joint meeting with the College Station ISD school board, concerns from opponents of the no-more-than-four ordinance, a new Housing Action Plan Steering Committee, voting to amend the land use regulations in the Wellborn neighborhood, studying the feasibility of a recreation center, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

