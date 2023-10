College Station Mayor John Nichols visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the Texas Municipal League conference, an agreement with Brazos County about EMS services, the noise ordinance in the Northgate district, the plan for more youth baseball fields, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

