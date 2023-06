College Station Mayor John Nichols visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the sewer trunkline project, the EMS agreement with Bryan, middle housing zoning, the future relationship with the Brazos Transit District, Juneteenth, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

