College Station Mayor Asks The City Manager To Draft A Proposed Interlocal Agreement With The City Of Bryan

The last item brought up at the College Station city council meeting last Thursday night (October 12, 2023) was a request from mayor John Nichols to city manager Bryan Woods.

Nichols directed Woods to draft a new interlocal agreement with the city of Bryan covering four sewer line projects and unidentified city of Bryan facilities located in the city of College Station.

Nichols identified one of the four sewer projects as a proposed northeast trunkline through south Bryan neighborhoods, something which has opposed by affected homeowners. Those property owners, who have addressed the College Station council multiple times this year, were not at Thursday’s meeting.

Nichols said “hopefully that interlocal agreement can be developed reasonably soon and have the city of Bryan agree to it.”

