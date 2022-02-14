College Station Man Who Did Prison Time For Setting Fire To His Grandparents Home Arrested For Threatening To Do It Again

A College Station man who did prison time for setting fire to his grandparents home in 2015 is arrested for threatening to do it again.

Brazos County sheriff’s deputies arrested 27 year old Ronnie Guyton on a charge of making a terroristic threat.

According to the sheriff’s arrest report, the threat followed an argument with his grandfather.

The threat was also on a recording of a 9-1-1 call.

Guyton, who was booked in the Brazos County jail February 10, remains held February 14 in lieu of a $4,000 dollar bond.