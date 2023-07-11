College Station Man Who Admits To An Attempted Stabbing Receives A Prison Sentence

A College Station man admits to a pair of assaults that happened during a five week period during the summer of 2022.

A plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office and 38 year old Coty Lohse includes a 15 year prison sentence for trying to stab a woman in her College Station apartment in June of last year.

He will serve half of the 15 year sentence for family violence aggravated assault with a deadly weapon before becoming eligible for parole.

Lohse also received a one year sentence after admitting to striking a jail inmate in the head multiple times in July 2022. That punishment has been served according to online jail records.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Cody Lohse, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday, July 7 after pleading guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon with a Family Violence Finding.

Lohse was arrested on June 23, 2022 after a neighbor called police. The neighbor heard someone crying for help outside his apartment and discovered the victim, who stated that Lohse had tried to stab her. Lohse came out of the apartment and told the neighbor that everything was fine between he and the victim.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, who told them Lohse had held a knife against her neck while she was trying to get him to leave her apartment. Officer located Lohse, who had fled the scene before officers arrived, a short distance away. Upon entering the apartment, officers also found a knife laying on the stairs, in the same place the victim said the assault had occurred.

Lohse remained in jail after his June 2022 arrest. On July 28, 2022, Lohse was charged with another count of assault within the jail after attacking another inmate unprovoked. Lohse also pled guilty to that charge and was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 365 days in the Brazos County Jail.

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon is a 2nd degree felony, punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison. Lohse will have to serve half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Assistant district attorney Kara Comte issued the following statement: “Thanks to the attentiveness of a Brazos County citizen, the victim in this case was able to get out of an abusive relationship and receive the justice she deserved.”