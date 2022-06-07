College Station Man Starts Prison Sentence After Admitting To 2017 Drunk Driving Crash In West Bryan

More than four years ago, a two ton pickup going the wrong way on Highway 47 in west Bryan struck a compact car head on.

Last Thursday, a College Station man reported to jail as part of serving a three year prison term after admitting to intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury.

A prosecutor at the Brazos County district attorney’s office tells WTAW News that the blood alcohol level of 28 year old Seth Maxwell was more than three times the legal limit at .264.

Maxwell’s plea agreement, which he signed April 11, drops a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The driver of the car suffered a broken leg and a broken nose from the collision the night of April 28th, 2018.

Maxwell told Bryan police officers he chose to drive himself home after drinking…quoting the arrest report…”because it was such a short distance and he didn’t feel the need to.”