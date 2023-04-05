College Station Man Returns To Jail, Bryan Man Arrested For An Armed Robbery In The Neighborhood Where He Lives, And College Station Police Arrest A Woman For Making A Fake 9-1-1 Call

For the fifth time in just over two years, a College Station man is in jail. 21 year old Travis Carruthers is accused of using a stolen debit card to charge three food purchases while staying in a local hotel in December 2021. Carruthers is also awaiting trials on charges from January 2022 of using stolen cards and breaking into two vehicles, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in February of 2021. Carruthers remains in jail in lieu of bonds on the new charges totaling $60,000 dollars.

One of two suspects in an armed robbery Monday night in a Bryan mobile home park has been arrested. According to Bryan police arrest reports, 18 year old Azael Garcia lives in the mobile home park where he is accused a pointing a gun at two neighbors and taking 40 dollars. Online records show this is Garcia’s fourth trip to jail since last May. He is awaiting trial on a misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana last month. He has not been indicted following two arrests for possession of a controlled substance. Garcia spent a few hours in jail before he was released after posting bonds totaling $26,000 dollars.

College Station police arrest a woman on a charge of making a false 9-1-1 call resulting in a red light and siren response. The CSPD arrest report states multiple officers arrived Monday night to an apartment on University Oaks to investigate the report of a stranger trying to kill the woman. Instead, the woman admitted she was having a verbal argument with her husband. The wife, 30 year old Ayomiposi Ayobele, is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.