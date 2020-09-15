College Station Man Returns To Jail After Bonds Are Forfeited On 15 Criminal Charges

A College Station man awaiting appearances in Brazos County district court on 15 criminal charges returned to jail last Saturday after bonds were forfeited in 11 cases dating back three and a half years.

Those bonds total $250,000 dollars.

23 year old Clifford Reed Jr. is charged in two felony drug cases and nine misdemeanors…of which four involve charges of driving with an invalid license.

According to online records, Reed is in jail for the sixth time in the last ten months and the 19th time in the last six years.