College Station Man Jailed On A Drug Charge Now Accused Of Two Vehicle Burglaries

August 18, 2022 Bill Oliver
Image from the College Station police department's Twitter account.
Photo of Antonio Wilson from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
A College Station man who has been in jail for more than three months on a drug charge now faces misdemeanor charges in Brazos County district court of committing two vehicle burglaries.

Arrest reports released by College Station police on Tuesday say 27 year old Antonio Wilson and an unidentified accomplice took a wallet, a drivers license, a debit card, and four gift cards on April 30.

Wilson, who was indicted last month on a felony charge of possessing of a controlled substance in May, is held in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars.