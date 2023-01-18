College Station Man Jailed On 20 Charges From Three Counties

January 17, 2023 Bill Oliver
Screen shot of Matthew Jarrett's jail booking from screen shot from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/JailingDetail.aspx?JailingID=354946
Photo of Matthew Jarrett from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
A College Station man has returned to the Brazos County jail, where he faces a total of 20 charges from Brazos, Madison, and Leon counties.

Nine of the charges facing 35 year old Matthew Jarrett are in Brazos County.

A spokeswoman at the district attorney’s office says Jarrett jumped bail in eight cases where he is charged with property crimes that took place between December 2019 and December 2021.

Jarrett’s newest charges in Brazos County accuses him of family violence assault causing bodily injury, then stealing an unattended pickup where the engine was running.

Jarrett is held in lieu of bonds totaling $607,000 dollars.