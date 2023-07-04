College Station Man Is Booked In The Brazos County Jail For The Fifth Time In The Last Six Weeks.

A 32 year old College Station man is in the Brazos County jail for the fifth time in the last six weeks, and the 16th time since December 2008.

That is after College Station police responded Sunday morning (July 2) at 9:30 to a report of a vehicle that was parked the wrong way and the driver was slumped over the wheel.

According to CSPD arrest reports, the officer learned the driver was a gang member with four arrests on drug charges since May 20th.

The driver, Marcus Gomez, was arrested after leading officers on a foot chase through the intersection of Texas and Holleman on charges of evading and possession of methamphetamine.

As of July 4, Gomez remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 dollars.