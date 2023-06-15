College Station Man In Jail For The Second Time This Month, The Fifth Time Since Mid-March, & The Eighth Time Since April Of 2022

A 23 year old College Station man is in the Brazos County jail for the second time this month, the fifth time since mid-March, and the eighth time since April of 2022.

Noah Perkins latest arrest is on a charge of violating a criminal trespass warning from an apartment complex. The College Station police arrest report states Perkins was sitting in a covered bus stop waiting area that is owned by the complex, which is across the street from a sorority house.

The arresting officer wrote a letter to a judge saying Perkins has been issued trespass warnings at 11 locations.

The arresting officer also told the judge that last month, Perkins jumped out a bedroom window of a home after he was spotted by a 16 year old girl. The officer also says Perkins was seen by residents of three other apartment complexes looking into their units. And Perkins is accused by a woman living in in a fifth complex of smashing a window after he knocked repeatedly on her door.

At the time of last Saturday’s arrest, Perkins was out on bond after he was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana on May 19th, making an offensive gesture May 31st, and walking on the road when a sidewalk was available on June seventh.

Bond from the most recent arrest was set at $20,000 dollars.

Online court records show Perkins was sentenced to 90 days in jail for criminal trespassing on May 2, 2023 and June 23, 2022.