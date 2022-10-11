College Station Man Goes To Jail For The 30th Time In A Case That Brought Out The Entire College Station Police Department Night Shift

A College Station man goes to jail for the 30th time in 18 years on multiple charges.

The arrest follows the entire College Station police department night shift responding to a report of gunfire and a six year old locking herself in a bathroom.

35 year old Alejandro Arriola was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $18,000 dollars.

Arriola was charged with possessing a gun as a convicted felon and evidence tampering and making a false report for lying about what happened to an A-R 15 style gun.

According to CSPD arrest reports, Arriola said he fired two shots in the ground during an altercation with another man.

After Arriola said the other man took his gun, officers found the gun in nearby bushes. Arriola said he lied because he was on parole.

The law enforcement response Sunday around 3:30 in the morning was to a home on Georgia Street, which is near the intersection of Welsh and Holleman.

Joining the entire night shift were two on call detectives, a CSPD K-9 officer, and an unidentified number of Texas A&M police officers.