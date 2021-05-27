College Station Man Escapes Life Threatening Injuries After He Is Stabbed Multiple Times

A College Station man escapes life threatening injuries after he was stabbed multiple times and tased Tuesday night by a man he once dated.

College Station police report the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries and was released.

According to the CSPD arrest report, the victim went to the home of his current girlfriend…who had a prior relationship with the suspect.

The victim was met at the door by the suspect, who was holding an eight inch kitchen knife and a taser. The victim said he was chased down the street before he was tased then stabbed multiple times in the upper torso.

The suspect was pinned to the ground by a witness before he was arrested on a charge of family violence aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

28 year old Ian Mobley of College Station told police they were intoxicated, had mental illness, and they wanted to speak with a lawyer.

Mobley remained in jail Thursday afternoon in lieu of a $50,000 dollar bond.