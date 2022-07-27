College Station Man Awaiting Trials On Four Charges Returns To Jail On Four New Charges

A College Station man awaiting trial on charges of DWI, resisting arrest, and two traffic violations returns to jail on four new charges.

According to a Brazos County sheriff’s office arrest report, a deputy had to drive 112 miles per hour to catch up with a vehicle that was clocked at 92 in a 60 mile per hour zone at two in the morning on Tuesday.

The driver told the deputy he was not speeding, he saw no speed limit signs, and to just write him a ticket and let him go.

Instead, 28 year old Akiva Jenkins was arrested for reckless driving, harassing and threatening the deputy, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

As of Wednesday morning, Jenkins was held in the Brazos County jail in lieu of bonds totaling $28,000 dollars.