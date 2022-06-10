College Station Man Awaiting Nine Criminal Trials Arrested On Drug Related Charges

A 21 year old College Station man was booked into the Brazos County jail for the eighth time in less than three years.

Online records show Charles Leon Williams was out on bonds awaiting three trials on felony charges and six trials on misdemeanor charges when College Station police searched his apartment Wednesday morning.

Williams was arrested after officers found two pounds of marijuana, packaging material that the arrest report described is consistent with street level drug sales, and a scale with marijuana residue. The new charges are enhanced because the apartment is within 1,000 feet of a child care center.

The same day CSPD received a search warrant, a civil lawsuit was filed in Brazos County district court seeking the seizure of more than $6,300 dollars from Williams. That is one of three seizure lawsuits filed against Williams in the last two years, totaling about $8,000 dollars.

Williams is awaiting trials on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possessing marijuana, and misdemeanor charges of drug possession, evading arrest, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

And Williams was arrested last month on drug and weapons charges.

Williams was released Thursday after posting bond on the latest marijuana charge.

Bonds from all of Williams’s arrests total $139,000 dollars.