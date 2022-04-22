College Station Man Arrested This Week On Weapons And Drug Charges Is Awaiting Four Criminal Trials

A College Station man who was arrested by Bryan police this week is also awaiting four criminal trials in Brazos County courts.

20 year old Jaterriyan Gomez is scheduled for a jury trial next month on an armed robbery charge from September of 2019.

Online records also show pending trials for possessing controlled substances in 2019 and 2020 and for evading arrest and misdemeanor marijuana possession in 2019.

Gomez is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $21,000 dollars from this week’s arrest on charges of unlawful possession of two guns and possession of marijuana.

According to the Bryan police report, an officer responding to a suspicious vehicle call Tuesday night on Woodville Road near the freeway find the car.

That led to the discovery of four handguns that were fully loaded, along with 20 bags of marijuana that had a combined weight of one and a half pounds.

Gomez was one of four people inside the car. According to the BPD arrest report, the driver and two other passengers walked away from the officer.