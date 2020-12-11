College Station Man Arrested On Charges Of Injuring His Baby Twice Then Failing To Seek Medical Aid

A College Station man is arrested on charges of injuring his six month old son twice, then failing to seek medical aid.

According to College Station police arrest reports, the baby is hospitalized with a brain hemorrhage, 14 rib fractures, and a healing fractured femur. The baby has also experienced multiple seizures and epilepsy episodes.

The baby was injured on October 23 and November 1. CSPD was notified the baby was hospitalized November 3. The baby’s mother contacted CSPD November 6 to report her husband admitted to falling down a stairway with the child on October 23.

A month later, the father told a DPS special agent about falling down the stairs, and on November 1 squeezing the child in an attempt to get him to stop crying. The father said the crying stopped after he placed all his weight on the baby while they were on the foot board portion of a bed.

20 year old Eliezer Cua is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $120,000 dollars. He is also being held for immigration authorities.